0 Former county employee gives insight on Shelby County Juvenile Court System fairness

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A second report is due any moment on fairness inside the Shelby County Juvenile Court System.

The former criminal justice coordinator says it will show differences in the way African-American and white kids are treated.

“What he found was that there are disparities between African Americans youth and white youth,” Bill Powell said.

Powell spent nearly four decades working with the Shelby County criminal justice system. He resigned in protest last June after county leadership at the time asked DOJ to end its oversight at juvenile court.

“It was a harsh report. I think it was an accurate report, and it was spot on,” said Powell.

Powell said he met independent monitor Sandra Simkins five years ago when she started overseeing due process practices at the juvenile court.

He believes Simkin’s final report identified the court’s flaws and practices that led up to them.

“We’ve got a panel system in which defense attorneys are being appointed by a judge who has shown if he doesn’t agree with what they say or what they do, he will act against them and that threatens their job,” Powell said.

The report calls for more court oversight from county commissioners as a possible solution.

“They’ve got to do more than get upset about it. They’ve got to take some steps that will effect change if we are to improve things here and hope they do,” Powell said.

The second report is expected to come out at the end of this month.

FOX13 reached out to Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael for a comment but he’s out of the country. His office said the report speaks for himself.

