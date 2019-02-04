A former deputy with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department found himself on the other side of the law after he was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, according to a news release.
Blake Channell, 28, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on I-59 in Forrest County, Mississippi.
DeSoto County Sheriff Rasco told FOX13 the deputy was in his patrol car and was in that area for training at the time. He can’t speak to the case otherwise because it is a personal issue.
Channell was charged with DUI 1st, and obstructing the roadway.
He resigned from his position with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department on February 1, 2019.
He had been employed by the department since June 25, 2018.
