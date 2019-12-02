Former DeSoto County teacher files charges after ex allegedly shares explicit video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - The DeSoto County teacher who lost her job after an X-rated video was shared with high school students has now sworn a warrant against her ex.
Horn Lake Police investigated and found the woman's ex-boyfriend shared the explicit video with other adults and that's how a student got the video.
FOX13 first told you about the incident back in August.
The former Horn Lake High School teacher was cleared of any wrongdoing and is now teaching in another school district in a different state.
According to the Horn Lake Police Department, the warrant is for obscene electronic communications. The charge is considered a misdemeanor.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Naked man breaks into an Orange Mound family's home
- Utah substitute teacher fired for lecturing child about being thankful for his adoptive dads
- https://www.fox13memphis.com/news/trending-now/police-find-woman-dead-in-retirement-community-home-husband-s-body-in-freezer/1014621767
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}