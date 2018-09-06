0 Former doctor suing Memphis VA hospital for discrimination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former top doctor of the Memphis VA hospital is suing for discrimination.

Dr. Clara Finch Cruz said after she told VA leaders of her breast cancer diagnosis, she was demoted and then fired within two years.

The lawsuit comes two years after Cruz – the former Chief of Pathology and Lab Medicine Service – told them about her cancer.

“Dr. Finch Cruz notified him of a need to accommodate her schedule and radiation treatments and he asked her to step down from her position as chief,” said attorney Kristy Bennett.

Bennett and attorney Tressa Johnson said their client chose not to step away, but still needed time for treatment.

Cruz’s attorneys said she was told they needed “someone who could work 12-hour shifts,” even though it wasn’t a job requirement for that position.

That is what led to her firing, her attorneys said.

Cruz was demoted from her chief position in February 2017, while the VA conducted a “fact-finding” investigation into her performance.

“Many of the things they threw at her during that board investigation, she had no ability to prepare for,” Bennett said.

Cruz was fired in March 2018.

Her attorneys told FOX13 Cruz was never written up and received all positive reviews.

This hospital has been investigated for ongoing issues inside the hospital, as recently as June. A report came out saying 16 patients had died unnecessarily at the hospital.

The VA told FOX13 they do not tolerate unlawful discrimination, harassment or retaliation in any form, but they couldn’t comment on the lawsuit.

Cruz is seeking compensation and reinstation, according to her attorneys.

