0 Former employees caught embezzling nearly $1 million from Mississippi community college

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Mississippi auditors are ordering two women who were caught embezzling money from a community college to repay every penny.

Gwendolyn Jefferson and Staci Neal embezzled nearly $1 million from Coahoma Community College over a 4-year span.

The two women are former employees of the school, working in the purchasing office.

Mississippi auditor Shad White said Jefferson and Neal will need to repay all of the money they stole to spend on shoes and watches.

And that is just the beginning.

Officials told FOX13 they will next turn the case over to the DA’s office for possible criminal charges.

According to officials, Jefferson and Neal used purchasing cards to buy things like shoes and watches over the 4-year period.

The women used false invoices to cover it up.

“I think a lot of people rationalize it as a victimless crime. The victims are taxpayers and students who go to these institutions,” White said.

White said the demand is the largest repayment demand in five years and the third largest in 20 years.

“As I was learning about this case I was imagining what that money could have been used for and it is just heartbreaking,” said White.

It is unclear how the women will repay the money. However, they only have 30 days.

It is to be repaid with interest along with the cost of the yearlong investigation.

