Former FedEx employee convicted of obstruction of mail in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man, and former FedEx employee, was found guilty by a federal jury of obstruction of mail on Monday.
Thanks to a contractual relationship between FedEx and the United States Postal Service, a large volume of U.S. mail is processed at the FedEx Hub in Memphis.
In 2015, Braylon Butler, 25, worked at the FedEx Hub as a box sorter, according to information presented in court.
Officials said corporate security viewed Butler on security footage searching through mail. In the video, Butler was seen opening shipping containers filled with mail and searching for brightly colored greeting card envelopes, which may have contained money or gift cards.
The video also showed Butler appearing to open one envelope.
Authorities did not specify whether Butler actually stole anything from any envelopes.
He is awaiting sentencing on Aug. 2, where Butler faces up to five years in prison.
