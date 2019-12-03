Former FedEx worker indicted after trying to take gold bars from sorting facility

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A FedEx worker is accused of taking gold bullion bars from the package sorting facility.
Darrel Parker indicted for felony theft over $10,000 after security officers found eight thin gold bullion bars from a FedEx shipment hidden in his wallet as he was leaving work, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
The theft happened in December 2017.
Investigators said Parker was working in the FedEx package sorting facility on Democrat Road when he took the bars from a package and tried to leave work.
Security officers at the screening area noticed a dark object in his wallet and discovered the bars.
They were small, weighing 37.5 grams each.
The total value of the bars is estimated at more than $12,000.
Parker was fired.
He is currently free on $3,000 bond.
