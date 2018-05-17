0 Former Houston High teacher sends rebuttal same day he gets fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The former Houston High School choir teacher, who was fired following an investigation of improper conduct with students fired back at the district.

William Rayburn is alleging the district didn’t conduct a balanced investigation and may have even violated the law, according to the 12-page letter he sent to the Germantown Municipal Schools Board. Rayburn sent the 12-page letter the same day the board voted 5-0 to dismiss him from the district.

Rayburn went into very specific details about what people were accusing him of and he explains to them about what he did. One example was about Rayburn kissing his students.

Rayburn replied: "To the extent this occurred, it was always in a public setting and never alone. It was usually in the context of a celebratory or consolatory action."

Rayburn also mentioned the allegations of him being engaged in inappropriate touching of students. Rayburn responded with:

"Yes I have hugged students on numerous occasions, but what teacher has not? Other than the one occasion below, I have not touched a student inappropriately that I am aware of and that one occasion was the result of a complete misunderstanding, which I fully explained to Mr. Haddow during the May 1 meeting."

To see the entire 12-page letter. Click here.

