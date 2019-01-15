0 Former jailer claims poor conditions inside Shelby Co. juvenile detention center could get worse

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is remaining tight-lipped about why five corrections officers were suspended last week.

The investigation is related to “on-duty failures” at the Juvenile Detention Center.

FOX13 spoke with a former jailer who spent two years working inside the detention center, and he said the conditions are poor throughout.

The building is poor, resources are lacking, and that combination is having an effect on its employees, according to the former jailer.

“You had doors being kicked in by the detainees to where they could escape their rooms,” said Anterrious Pugh, former detention center deputy jailer. “Detainees, they would take over the facility.”

Pugh worked at the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center for two years.

He told FOX13 he doesn’t know what happened, but Pugh said the building’s structure is crumbling – and a lack of vital resources is affecting the safety of its corrections officers.

“Because this is something that's been boiling over since before I got there, and it’s just being constantly boiling, boiling over,” Pugh said. “And this pot is about to explode, and something is bound to happen sooner or later.”

During the incident, there were 92 youth detainees at the center. FOX13 asked the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office how many officers are on staff, but they have not released that information.

Pugh said the center has struggled with staffing for years. Ideally, he said there should be one officer to every eight detainees.

But realistically, Pugh said it was always a much higher ratio.

“It’s one officer to 12-15 detainees. There's just no way possible that you can control that 12-15 detainees and having the manpower you need,” said Pugh.

Now with five less officers on shift, Pugh said things may get worse.

“Officers are getting tired, they’re getting burnt out and it’s even more of a high risk because you're short five good officers and you know you need all the numbers of all the officers in that facility,” he said.

