Former manager of Dave and Buster's stole $142K over 2 months, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is charged with theft after police said he stole more than $142,000 from a local restaurant and arcade.
Police said Christopher Bruno was caught on surveillance stealing money from the safe and the photo booth of Dave and Buster's.
The massive amount of cash was taken over the course of two months, court records said.
FOX13 learned he was the general manager of Dave and Buster's and the assistant manager was the one that caught him.
