Former McDonald's employee arrested for taking photos of Cordova customers' credit cards

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A former employee at a McDonald’s restaurant in Cordova admitted to skimming customers’ credit cards over a three-month period.
And now, Shelby County deputies located and arrested her.
Shanita Railey, 27, admitted to detectives that she took photographs of individuals’ credit and debit cards for “personal gain,” according to SCSO.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police investigating after woman drowns at Memphis home
- Future of troubled Memphis strip club in doubt after 3 people shot during boxing event
- Police seize 85 lbs. of marijuana from Mississippi man's Nashville hotel room
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Deputies said anyone who visited the McDonald’s at 1206 Houston Levee between December 2018 and February 2019 and noticed suspicious activity on their bank account is asked to call detectives at 901-222-5600.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office did not specify how much money Railey stole from customers over that period.
Railey is facing charges of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, theft under $1,000 and identity theft.
Anyone who patronized the McDonald’s located at 1206 Houston Levee between December 2018 and February 2019 and noticed suspicions activity on their bank account, is asked to contact detectives at 901-222-5600.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) March 5, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}