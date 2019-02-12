Former Memphis basketball player charged with Domestic Assault

A former University of Memphis Basketball player was arrested and is now sitting in jail.
Robert Dozier, 33, is charged with Domestic Assault.
FOX13 obtained the arrest affidavit which said the victim and Dozier got into a fight. Things escalated when Dozier pulled her hair and pushed her down on the bed. He also grabbed her throat and started to punch her, police said.
The victim drove herself to the hospital and was treated for a dislocated shoulder and a pinky finger.
Dozier was a three-year starter for the Memphis Tigers as a forward. One of his greatest achievements with the team was during the 2008 season where the Tigers played for the NCAA championship.
Dozier was drafted in the second round to the Miami Heat.
