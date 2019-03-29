0 Former Memphis basketball standout Andre Allen arrested on drug and weapon charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former University of Memphis basketball standout and Booker T. Washington alum Andre Allen has been arrested on drug and weapon charges.

Allen, who played for the Tigers when they made a run to the Final Four in 2008, was arrested on multiple drug and weapon charges. He was suspended for the National Championship game against Kansas for failing a drug test.

The 33-year-old was arrested and booked into the Shelby County jail on March 28. He is charged with: possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics investigators executed a state search warrant at a Cordova home Thursday night. Andre Alen was named the target of that investigation, according to an affidavit of complaint.

When detectives arrived, nobody answered the door, so they entered through an open garage and an unlocked door. Andre Allen was found in the master bedroom.

While searching through the home, investigators found a jar and a bag of marijuana on a coffee table in the living room. A 9mm handgun was also found underneath the couch in the living room. It was loaded with seven rounds, including one in the chamber, according to arresting documents.

The arrest affidavit states investigators also found a digital scale, two boxes of THC vape cartridges and a box of 9mm ammunition in the home.

A second person was inside the house while the warrant was being executed. She told investigators the marijuana and vape cartridges belonged to Allen.

Andre Allen also gave a statement to investitgators, where he claimed possession of the drugs and vape cartridges, according to arresting documents.

Before the Final Four in 2008, Allen was suspended from the team because he failed a drug test.

He averaged 4.2 points and 2.7 assists per game in his collegiate career in Memphis.

