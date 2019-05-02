0 Former Memphis Boy Scout troop leader facing several sexual battery charges against children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Memphis Boy Scout troop leader is currently in a Virginia jail facing several sexual battery charges against children.

Robert Sypole is also facing charges of child molestation in Seattle, Washington.

Sypole is facing four rape charges in Richmond, Virginia.

FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre spoke to his stepmother, Laurie Sypole, who is in Seattle.

"He lived in Memphis with his mother and stepfather and would visit in the summer here in Washington from the time he was two,” Laurie said.

Laurie said she learned Robert raped two boys after her youngest son, Garret, committed suicide in 2017.

She said she immediately got the police involved and informed the Boy Scout Troop at Covenant United Methodist Church.

Sypole volunteered as a troop leader.

The King County Sherriff’s Office in Seattle released a press release in January to give to parents who have children who have contacted Sypole.

"There is no way that if there is a pattern and it’s who this person is they are going to take a break,” Laurie said.

The Chickasaw Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Memphis released this statement Wednesday afternoon:

“This individual is not currently registered in our programs and has been prohibited from any future participation in Scouting."

Covenant United Methodist church also released a statement regarding Sypole’s charges.

“When we receive any such information that alleges child abuse, we report it to the Tennessee Department of Child Services and will fully cooperate with TN-DCS and any proper authorities."

The church’s pastor confirmed Sypole volunteered with the troop but did not attend the church.

"My thought was, what this does to children who then become adults is so damaging it could kill them?” Laurie said.

A spokesperson with Memphis police told FOX13 no victims have come forward as of yet.

In Virginia and Seattle, both cases are ongoing.

Below is the full statement sent by the Boy Scouts of America regarding Sypole's charges:

