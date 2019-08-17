0 Former Memphis Boy Scout troop leader found guilty of child molestation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Cordova Boy Scout troop leader is soon to be sentenced to prison in Virginia after a jury found him guilty of child molestation.

FOX13 broke this story in May after law enforcement officials in Washington released information about where the troop leader volunteered.

Former Memphis Boy Scout troop leader facing several sexual battery charges against children

Robert Sypole, the former boy scout troop leader at a Cordova church, is now a convicted child molester.

FOX13 spoke to Sypole's stepmother, Laurie Sypole, who lives in Seattle. She too is seeking justice against him.

"Our day will come here in Washington," Laurie said.

Recently, a Virginia jury found Sypole guilty of sexual battery and molestation of children.

"I am so glad that these kids will have the opportunity to heal and get the help that they need," Laurie said.

In May, law enforcement gave a release to parents who have children that have contacted Sypole before.

According to the Chickasaw Council of Boy Scouts of America, they have not received any information of victims in Memphis.

Laurie told FOX13 if there are any in Memphis, she hopes they will build the courage to come forward.

"They are not alone. I know it can be a dark and lonely place with a secret like that," Laurie said.

In May, the church where Sypole volunteered – Covenant United Methodist – told FOX13 Sypole did not attend the church. He only volunteered there.

