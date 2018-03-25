Former Memphis City Schools board member, pastor arrested on stalking charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Memphis City Schools board member and pastor is behind bars on stalking chargers.
Hubon Sandridge, 67, was arrested for stalking a victim through Facebook Messenger. According to the police affidavit we obtained, Sandridge started messaging a lady through Facebook on Jan. 27, 2018. He began sending sexually explicit messages about things he wanted to do to the victim.
The victim told police the messages made her feel uneasy and afraid to go into public.
On March 21, Sandridge was advised by police to leave the victim alone or he would be arrested. Two days later, on March 23, the vicitim called police again saying Sandridge messaged her on Facebook.
Sandridge was taken into police custody and is currently at 201 Poplar.
He will face a judge Monday, March 26 at 9 a.m.
