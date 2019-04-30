0 Former Memphis fire chief demoted after complaint about racist text he sent to firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Memphis Fire Chief was demoted after complaints about him sending a racist text to a rank-and-file firefighter.

Jonathan Mark Weeks, now a lieutenant, told his superiors he thought the firefighter would find the text funny. He didn't and notified his supervisors.

Several Memphis firefighters told FOX13 the problem for Weeks began in February when he sent a text message that contained derogatory words used to describe African-Americans, women and contained profanity.

According to his disciplinary report FOX13 obtained through an open records request, the Memphis Fire Chief Deputy of Operations described the text as having "offensive language that targeted both minorities and females."

In March 2019, Weeks testified at his disciplinary hearing that he thought the text "was funny" and sent them to a rank-and-file firefighter.

The once Air Rescue Chief for Memphis Fire, Weeks said he thought the pictures "would be used around the kitchen table at the fire station for fun."

The firefighter who received the text was not amused and neither was the hearing officer.

According to documents, the hearing officer wrote Weeks’ action as chief "reflects poor judgment and decision making as a supervisor and Chief Officer."

"This text should have not been sent to anyone," wrote Kirk Lock, Deputy Chief of Operations.

Lock ruled that Weeks "be demoted to the rank of Fire Lieutenant with a reduction in salary" and ordered to mandatory management counseling.

The demotion will hurt Weeks in his wallet. As the Air Rescue Chief, Weeks earned more than $85,000. As a lieutenant, his salary will most likely be reduced to about $66,000.

