Former Memphis Grizzlies announcer pleads guilty to taking up-skirt photos at church

The former announcer of the Memphis Grizzlies pled guilty to multiple charges related to taking up-skirt photos in church.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Dwayne Rick Trotter was charged in May of 2016.
The news released detailed that Trotter would use a church-issued cell phone to take the photos while he was behind the women.
The victims ranged in age from 29 to 63 years old.
Trotter gave church officials and police a statement of admission.
He was ordered to serve 60 days at the Shelby County Penal Farm followed by four years of probation to expire May 1, 2022. Trotter also must register as a Non-Violent Sex Offender, and was ordered to have no contact with his victims.
