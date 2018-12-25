Former Memphis professional baseball player reported missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a missing Negro League Baseball player, Lonnie 'Showboat' Harris, 80.
He was last seen in the 500 block of Lodestone Way on December 17.
Investigators said he was headed downtown and has not been seen or heard from since.
Harris is 5'7", bald (but wears a black dreadlock wig), and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and dress pants.
According to the Negro League Baseball Museum website, Lonnie Harris played professional baseball from 1953 to 1960. He played for the Birmingham Black Barons and the Memphis Red Sox.
He was "Rookie of the Year" in 1953.
Harris has three Bachelor's degrees and a Master's degree from the University of Memphis, according to the Negro League Baseball Museum.
