Former Memphis star Tyreke Evans dismissed, disqualified from NBA

    Former University of Memphis star Tyreke Evans has been banned from the NBA for at least two years.

    The National Basketball Association announced the decision Friday afternoon, citing a violation of the league’s anti-drug program.

    “Tyreke Evans has been dismissed and disqualified from the league for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program,” the NBA said in a statement.

    Evans will be allowed to apply for reinstatement in two years, according to the release.

    Evans starred at the University of Memphis during the 2008-2009 season. He led the Tigers to a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament and earned several awards, including the Conference USA Freshman of the Year, Conference USA Tournament MVP, and All-Conference First Team honors.

    The 6-foot-6 guard entered the NBA Draft after his freshman season and was selected fourth overall by the Sacramento. He was named Rookie of the Year and spent five years with the Kings.

    Evans also spent several seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans and had one-year stints both with the Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers.

