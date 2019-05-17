Former Memphis star Tyreke Evans dismissed, disqualified from NBA

Former University of Memphis star Tyreke Evans has been banned from the NBA for at least two years.
The National Basketball Association announced the decision Friday afternoon, citing a violation of the league’s anti-drug program.
#NBA pic.twitter.com/HKKoyV2O4i— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 17, 2019
“Tyreke Evans has been dismissed and disqualified from the league for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program,” the NBA said in a statement.
Evans will be allowed to apply for reinstatement in two years, according to the release.
Evans is eligible to apply for reinstatement to the NBA in two years. As per NBA anti-drug policy, this discipline is for drug of abuse. https://t.co/RM5Z0kbbls— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 17, 2019
Evans starred at the University of Memphis during the 2008-2009 season. He led the Tigers to a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament and earned several awards, including the Conference USA Freshman of the Year, Conference USA Tournament MVP, and All-Conference First Team honors.
The 6-foot-6 guard entered the NBA Draft after his freshman season and was selected fourth overall by the Sacramento. He was named Rookie of the Year and spent five years with the Kings.
Evans also spent several seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans and had one-year stints both with the Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 person hospitalized, car catches fire after multi-vehicle wreck on Memphis overpass
- Memphis woman angry about being woken up breaks broom over grandmother's head, police say
- Tennessee family, 'spiritual advisor' developed connection with Donnie Johnson before his execution
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}