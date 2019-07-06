0 Former Memphis Tiger becomes pro football player

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis native and former Tiger standout Tony Pollard has reached his goal - he’s a pro football player.

“I think it hit me the first day when the vets came in,” Pollard said. “We saw all the other guys. Because when we first got there it was just the rookies and then they slowly worked us in. But once we all got together that’s when it hit me.”

Pollard was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL draft in April.

The Melrose graduate was back in town Friday following time spent in Dallas at Cowboys rookie minicamp.

“It’s been pretty good just being out there with everybody,” he said. “Meeting all the players. Interacting with everybody. Getting the plays down. Getting the feel for my teammates. Just being out there bonding.”

Pollard finished his Memphis career second all-time with almost 5,000 all-purpose yards. He’s also tied for the NCAA record of seven kickoff return touchdowns.

Pollard’s speed is a major reason the Cowboys are intrigued. He said the speed of the pro level isn’t too challenging.

“I would say it’s not just a big difference in speed,” he said. “Once you get everything down and you’re not thinking as much, go home and study the playbook and learn the plays, it kind of slows it down for you.”

Pollard hasn’t lost sight on how big of a moment this is for the city of Memphis.

“It’s a great feeling especially with me being from Memphis and graduating from the University of Memphis,” he said. “It just makes it feel like the whole city is behind you.”

