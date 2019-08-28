Former Mid-South youth pastor found guilty on 24 counts for child sex crimes, attorney says

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A former Mid-South youth pastor was found guilty on 24 counts connected to child sex crimes.
Ronnie Gorton, 40, was arrested in 2016 after being accused of sexually abusing minors. He was previously a youth pastor at the Awakening Church in Tipton County.
Sources told FOX13 back in 2016 that the church is where Gorton made contact with several of his victims.
He was indicted in July 2018 on 47 counts: Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (2 counts), Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor (2 counts), Furnishing Alcohol to Minors (2 counts), Child Protection Act (2 counts), Aggravated Sexual Battery (5 Counts), Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure (17 Counts), Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure (16 Counts), Rape.
One of Gorton's alleged victims was under 13 years old.
The investigation began after one victim came forward to Atoka police in January and said he was sexually assaulted multiple times by Gorton. After that report, a friend called police and said Gorton was suicidal and preparing to kill himself.
On Aug. 28, Gorton was found guilty on 24 counts by a jury: Sexual Exploitation of Minor (2 counts), Contributing to Delinquency of Minor (2 counts), Furnishing Alcohol to Minors (2 counts), Sexual Battery by Authority Figure (7 counts), Statutory Rape by Authority Figure (11 counts).
Gorton is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 8 for those charges, and attorneys told FOX13 it is unclear when he will face the remaining charges from the 2018 indictment.
