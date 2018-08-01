Former Mid-Souther victim to California wildfires

REDDING, Calif - More than 1,000 homes haven been destroyed in the Carr, California fire that’s been burning for weeks.
Heat, winds, and steep terrain are making it hard for crews to knock down the flames.
FOX13 spoke with a woman from the Mid-South area who now lives near the flaming towns.
As Mid-Souther, this was something Tiantia Alexander though she would never have to face.
“We moved out here thinking no tornadoes… we were told no earthquakes. Now we move here and have this wonderful fire,” Alexander said.
She moved to Redding, California about a year ago for work. Tiantia told FOX13 the Carr fire is surreal – more than 115,000 acres burned, and eight people killed.
Tiantia lives about 45 minutes from the danger zone, but plenty people she knows have been forced to evacuate.
“I’m amazed at how well this community has come together… I really am,” she said.
