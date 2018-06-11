  • Motorcyclist dies following crash in Millington

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. - A man has died following a crash Sunday afternoon in Millington, police say. 

    According to the Millingtion Police Department, the crash happened around 12:34 p.m. on Cuba-Millington Road just west of Highway 51. When officers arrived, they noticed a motorcyclist and a car got into a wreck. 

    The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Regional One in extremely critical condition. The motorcyclist, 67-year-old white male, has died as a result of his injuries, according to police. 

    The motorcyclist has been identified as Sergeant William “Bill” Merchant, a resident of Millington and former Millington Police officer. Sergeant Merchant served with the Millington Police Department for 20 years retiring in May 2017.

    This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Millington Police Department.

    

