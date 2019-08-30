Former Mississippi officer indicted on capital murder charge against woman

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. - Officials have indicted former officer Matthew Kinne for capital murder and a woman was shot and killed.
Dominique Clayton’s family told FOX13 the officer was indicted by a grand jury.
Clayton was allegedly shot in the back of the head on May 19 inside her home on Suncrest Drive.
Kinne had worked at the Oxford police for four years.
According to Dominique Clayton’s sister Shyjuan, Clayton and Michael Kinne were involved in an affair, and the incident stemmed from a “domestic situation.”
Friends told FOX13 Dominique Clayton was shot in the back of the head during a domestic situation.
