Former MPD officer accused of rape found not guilty, skips court

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The rape trial of a former Memphis police officer has reached a verdict. Bridges Randle was found not guilty in an 18-year-old rape case.

    Testimony began Tuesday in the case against Randle. He is accused of raping a woman back in 2000.

    The woman said Randle sexually assaulted her at gunpoint after she called about her car being vandalized.

    Randle was arrested after a rape kit was found in the massive backlog of kits and tested.

    Randle's lawyer said the two had consensual sex.

    Randle was expected to appear in court Thursday at 9:00 a.m., but court was delayed until 11:15 a.m. because Randle was nowhere to be found. At 11:15, court began without Randle, and the verdict was reached around 3:00 p.m.

