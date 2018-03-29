Former MPD officer accused of rape found not guilty, skips court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The rape trial of a former Memphis police officer has reached a verdict. Bridges Randle was found not guilty in an 18-year-old rape case.
Testimony began Tuesday in the case against Randle. He is accused of raping a woman back in 2000.
The woman said Randle sexually assaulted her at gunpoint after she called about her car being vandalized.
Randle was arrested after a rape kit was found in the massive backlog of kits and tested.
Randle's lawyer said the two had consensual sex.
Randle was expected to appear in court Thursday at 9:00 a.m., but court was delayed until 11:15 a.m. because Randle was nowhere to be found. At 11:15, court began without Randle, and the verdict was reached around 3:00 p.m.
HAPPENING NOW: Bridges Randle NOT guilty. Accuser audibly sobbing as she’s walked out of courtroom. Spoke with defense attorney whose baffled by his no-show today. pic.twitter.com/Ghxw3OBUFw— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) March 29, 2018
Attorney Leslie Ballin says he can not represent Randle in the future. Didn’t specify if we knew where Randle is. pic.twitter.com/NmHSRBAYGx— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) March 29, 2018
