Former MPD officer arrested, facing 48 counts of Sexual Acts Against a Minor

A former MPD officer has been arrested by the U.S. Marshal Task Force, he's facing 48 counts of Sexual Acts Against a Minor in Californa.
Andrew Hellums was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Task Force.
RELATED: MPD may have known about serious charges against former officer for months, retired deputy says
Hellums was found in the 8700 block of Hunters Run Drive in Olive Branch.
U.S. Marshals and Olive Branch Police arrested Hellums without incident.
He was arrested by local authorities. Hellums is facing 48 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor.
Investigators said Hellums is currently at the DeSoto County Detention Center waiting for extradition.
This a developing story, check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Cordova baby dead, found unresponsive in bathtub
- SCSO releases new information surrounding arrest of Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB
- Police investigate overnight home invasion in Medical District
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}