Former MPD officer faces multiple sex charges, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A former Memphis police officer is in jail tonight charged with sexual exploitation of a California eight-year-old girl.
Memphis police arrested Andrew Hellums after being contacted by California law enforcement when the father of a young girl in California reported the sexually explicit messages.
Memphis police told FOX13, Hellums sent nude pictures of himself with his cell phone and sent it to the child for nearly a month.
MPD arrested Hellums after California police developed him to be the adult sending a child in Tracy, California inappropriate messages.
According to the arrest affidavit, Hellums told the young girl to send him pictures of her performing sexual acts.
According to the Memphis Police Department, Hellums started his career with the department in March of 2017.
However, the department terminated his employment after he failed to satisfy his probationary process.
MPD told FOX13 the investigation is ongoing.
Law enforcement in California has not released any additional information on their investigation.
Hellums will be in court Monday morning.
