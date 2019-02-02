  • Former MPD officer facing 'sexual exploitation of a minor' charges

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Probationary Officer with the Memphis Police Department is facing multiple 'exploitation of a minor charges.'

    Andrew Hellums, 28, was identified as a suspect in a sexual exploitation of a minor case in California, according to MPD.

    Hellums was hired by MPD in March 2017. His employment with MPD was terminated before the investigation began after failing to satisfy the probationary process.

    Investigators said Hellums was arrested and charged with Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and Solicitation Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means.

    Officers say this is an ongoing investigation.

    Hellums has been booked in the Shelby County Jail. His next court date is February 4 at 9 a.m.

