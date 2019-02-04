Former MPD officer in court, facing multiple child sex charges charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Probationary Officer with the Memphis Police Department is facing multiple 'exploitation of a minor charges.'
Andrew Hellums, 28, was identified as a suspect in a sexual exploitation of a minor case in California, according to MPD.
Memphis police told FOX13, Hellums sent nude pictures of himself with his cell phone and sent it to the child for nearly a month.
MPD arrested Hellums after California police developed him to be the adult sending a child in Tracy, California inappropriate messages.
According to the arrest affidavit, Hellums told the young girl to send him pictures of her performing sexual acts.
Hellums was hired by MPD in March 2017. His employment with MPD was terminated before the investigation began after failing to satisfy the probationary process.
Investigators said Hellums was arrested and charged with Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and Solicitation Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means.
Local law enforcement and investigators in California have not released any additional information on their investigation.
Hellums has been booked in the Shelby County Jail.
