0 Former MPD officer, man indicted for conspiring to commit multiple robberies, kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Memphis police officer was indicted for several federal criminal civil rights violations, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials said former MPD officer Sam Blue and Anthony Davis, his co-conspirator, conspired to deprive people of civil rights by “injuring, oppressing, threatening, and intimidating them.”

RELATED: Man kidnapped, tortured by fake police officers in Memphis

Investigators said that included taking property from people suspected of possessing narcotics by using force, violence, and intimidation – “thereby committing robbery and kidnapping.”

They said it took place over a four-year span.

According to a release from the DOJ, Blue would provide Davis and his other co-conspirators with targeting information for the victims, as well as police equipment – including an official MPD badge, and a car dashboard blue light to use during the planned robberies.

All this was to make the appearance that they were legitimate law enforcement officers.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Investigators also charged the duo with conspiring to “unlawfully obstruct, delay and affect commerce and the movement of articles and commodities by robbery and threat of physical violence.”

Most recently, Davis and a woman – Yolanda Martin – were arrested in July in connection with posing as fake police officers, kidnapping and torturing another man.

That incident happened on July 13.

During that incident, police said Davis and Martin pulled up behind the victim with flashing lights and got out of car wearing vests that read “Police.”

Memphis Police Department

According to police, they tortured the victim inside a home on Reese Road until he gave them information that led them to a nearby storage unit. DOJ officials said the suspects demanded drugs.

The victim was able to escape by diving through a window, all while still being handcuffed and with a mask covering his face.

Davis was arrested when he went to meet with his parole officer. Investigators went to his home and found Martin in the master bedroom.

Davis and Martin were both charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During Offense and Criminal Impersonation.

It was later revealed that Blue was the one who provided the duo with the police equipment they used to carry out that kidnapping.

According to federal officials, Blue and Davis each face up to life imprisonment or the death penalty for the conspiracy charges. The kidnapping and robbery also brings a sentence of up to life in prison or the death penalty.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.