Former MPD officer on trial for rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The rape trial of a former Memphis police officer will continue Wednesday. Testimony began Tuesday in the case against Bridges Randle.
The victim took the stand. We are choosing not to reveal her identity.
A woman in the courtroom began shouting at Randle and had to be taken away.
Randle is accused of raping a woman back in 2000.
The woman said Randle sexually assaulted her at gunpoint after she called about her car being vandalized.
Randle was arrested after a rape kit was found in the massive backlog of kits and tested.
Randle's lawyer said the two had consensual sex.
