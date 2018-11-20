0 Former MPD officer sentenced 10 years in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for narcotics and extortion offenses.

Investigators told FOX13 former MPD Officer Kevin Coleman, 41, committed the offenses while on duty.

In 2018, the FBI and MPD-OCU did a joint investigation into possible criminal activity on the officer.

Officer Coleman did a traffic stop on a possible drug dealer on March 7, 2018. Investigators say the possible drug dealer was actually an undercover officer.

During that traffic stop, an arrest was made, and the officer escorted the undercover suspect to the back seat of his patrol car.

That’s when police say Officer Coleman searched the vehicle and took $5000 in undercover funds from the vehicle.

Later that month, Coleman gave information on another vehicle operated by an undercover officer.

Coleman thought this vehicle was another drug dealer – but it was actually an undercover officer.

During this traffic stop, Officer Coleman searched the vehicle and took $8,000 in undercover funds from the center console.

“When police officers use their badges to become drug dealers and highway robbers, it is our duty to expose their corruption, hold them accountable, and protect society from their dishonesty,” said U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant.

April 2018, Officer Coleman and another MPD Officer Terrion Byson, 26, escorted about 2.5 kilograms of heroin to a storage facility in Memphis.

Officer Coleman was on duty in his squad car at the time of the escort.

Officer Bryson, who was armed with a handgun, accompanied the driver – who was also an undercover MPD officer – to the car with the heroin.

Officer Coleman and Bryson were arrested shortly after.

Coleman was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Bryson entered a guilty plea and is still awaiting sentencing.

