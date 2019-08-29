Former MPD officer who resigned after Martavious Banks shooting arrested for DUI, assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Memphis police officer was arrested after police said he got into a fight and was driving under the influence.
According to a police affidavit, Jamarcus Jeames, 27 – who resigned from MPD following the Martavious Banks shooting in 2018 – is facing charges of DUI, public intoxication and assault after an incident early Wednesday morning.
Investigators said a man was sitting on the curb outside a Circle K gas station in the 1200 block of North Germantown Road when Jeames barely missed hitting him in his vehicle.
When Jeames came out of the store back to his car, police said the two men exchanged words before Jeames grabbed the victim and tackled him. The fight was eventually broken up by customers at the store.
When officers arrived at the scene, MPD said Jeames attempted to drive away but was stopped.
Officers said Jeames was stumbling when he got out of his Ford Mustang and was slurring his speech.
Inside the vehicle, police said they found an empty Corona bottle, an empty Yuengling bottle, three unopened Bud Light cans, and one opened bottle of Malibu rum.
