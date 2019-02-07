0 Former MPD officers sentenced to prison after trying to sneak heroin into Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two former Memphis police officers have been sentenced to federal prison for trying to sneak heroin into Memphis.

Former MPD officers Terrion Bryson, 26, and Kevin Coleman were first busted during an elaborate undercover sting in April of 2018.

In February 2018, the department’s organized crime unit received information that Bryson and Coleman were stealing money and drugs during traffic stops, according to police documents.

On April 5, Bryson began contacting an undercover officer about protecting a shipment of drugs that would be brought into Memphis.

Less than a week later, the officers told the undercover officer they wanted $10,000 to “offer security for the shipment of narcotics.” The pair then agreed to protect 2.5 kilograms of heroin, the documents stated.

During the negations, Coleman, while on duty, allegedly threatened physical harm to the undercover officer’s family if “the arrangement was a setup.”

On April 12, $4,000 was put into a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart on Austin Peay Blvd. Bryson came to the location, went into the vehicle and took the money as payment to protect the heroin, according to the affidavit.

Later that day, Bryson was off duty and Coleman was on duty, driving a police car, when they met the undercover officer, who they thought had the shipment of heroin. The two escorted the “shipment” to a storage unit on Millbranch Road, where they were given another $5,000, according to the affidavit.

The two officers left and went to a location on E. Raines Road, where they were arrested in the middle of a meeting.

Bryson joined MPD in August 2015, after failing a test in March of that year when he applied the first time.

Coleman had been assigned to Vice and Narcotics. In July 2016, he was given riot gear to help patrol the Black Lives Matter protest.

Both men were charged with narcotics and weapons possession offenses while on duty.

On Feb. 7, 2019, Bryson was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge John T. Fowlkes Jr.

Bryson was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Coleman was previously sentenced in November to 120 months in federal prison.

