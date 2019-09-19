Former officer gives warning after about online conversations after teen killed in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the murder of a White Station High School football player.
Police said Talas Bonds messaged Jack Luibel, 18, through an app pretending to be a woman then lured him to Clifton Avenue.
This arrest has brought up an important conversation about being careful when you meet someone online then meet them in person.
Officers said Luibel thought he was meeting a woman off Clifton Avenue, but instead he was shot dead.
"Meeting people now is very dangerous because you really don't know the intention of the person," said Bennie Cobb, retired Shelby County Sheriff's Office captain.
Cobb said it's important to research before meeting someone you met online. In this case, officers said Bonds was messaging Luibel through the TextNow app.
"Meet in a public place, don't allow them to come to your home don't go in their vehicle," said Cobb.
Cobb also suggests bringing a friend with you just in case. Police said Luibel was alone when he thought he was meeting a woman.
"He set up a fake page, he pretended to be a female, so he knew what his intentions were all along," said Cobb.
Police arrested Bonds of Slocum Street Tuesday. Officers said Bonds admitted to messaging and shooting Luibel.
