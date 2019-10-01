0 Former outlet mall to be turned into job training center thanks to $2M grant

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - A long-closed shopping center in northern Mississippi could soon become a new launching pad for jobs.

A groundbreaking for a job-training center in Panola County will happen Thursday.

The effort is getting some big money to help rewire the old factory outlet stores in Batesville. The training center is expected to draw lots of employers.

The idea is that by turning the old outlet mall into a Workforce Training Center you'll have a trained workforce here and more companies will want to locate in the area.

"You would if you train them up, and they don't leave. You train them up to do what is here, it would be good. I recommend it."

Panola Partnership said the county just got a $2 million Department of Labor and Delta Regional grant to help with the heavy-duty electrical wiring that will turn the old mall into a workforce training center.

Robert Govan lives in Batesville. He said the new center is exciting.

"I sure am looking forward to seeing it and I look forward to seeing the people that go there, the progress they make when they get out," he said.

County leaders shared a rendering of what the new Northwest Community College Concourse will look like when it is completed on the site where the Mall now sits.

The new training center is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

