Former patient of psychiatrist accused of whipping patients says she never performed acts on him

A Germantown psychiatrist had her license temporarily revoked following the discovery that she used a whip and other devices to spank patients.
Dr. Valerie Augustus, and one of her former patients, spoke with FOX13 regarding the accusations Monday. And Augustus’ former patient said there is more to the story.
“I can’t imagine that, she is as I said always been extremely professional,” said Richard Davis, a former patient.
Davis told FOX13 Augustus never performed any of the acts described by the state of Tennessee – whipping patients and referring to some as ‘mules.’
Rather, Davis said he never even seen the whip that was outlined in the report.
Augustus was always “very compassionate and very professional, very helpful,” Davis said.
Augustus’ license was suspended for a minimum of 60 days, and she will have to complete a program and petition the Board of Medical Examiners to be able to practice again.
If that happens, Davis said he would like to continue seeing her as a patient.
