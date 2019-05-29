Former police chief and another driver killed in multi-vehicle wreck on popular Memphis road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Police said the driver of the third vehicle has also died. Officers have identified the driver as Morris Hands, 62.
A former police chief was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on a popular Memphis road.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday.
According to Memphis police, former Horn Lake Police Chief Darryl Whaley, 55, was driving west on Summer Avenue when he crossed the double yellow line and hit another car going the opposite direction.
Whaley’s car then hit another vehicle. Officials said Whaley was pronounced dead at the scene.
One other person was injured in the accident and taken to Regional One but is expected to be okay.
All northbound lanes of traffic on Summer were temporarily closed following the wreck.
Whaley had served as chief of police for more than 26 years before retiring in 2017. Police said funeral arrangements have not been set yet.
FOX13 spoke with a man who witnessed the deadly crash and helped pull another victim out. And it happened to be a government official.
Horn Lake police issued a statement regarding Whaley’s death:
“He was a mentor to many in the law enforcement community and touched many lives across the mid-south and throughout the State. We can only ask that you please keep his family and those whose lives he effected in your prayers during this trying time.”
