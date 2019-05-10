0 Former police officer charged with murder, accused of killing manager at Memphis business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former police officer who was working as a delivery driver is accused of shooting and killing a manager at a Memphis furniture store.

Timothy Saunders, 53, is charged with first-degree murder. The charge stems from a deadly shooting on May 10 at the American Freight Furniture & Mattress store on Highway 64.

Thomas Hartman, who was a manager at the store, was shot and killed. Family members told FOX13 he was a father of two.

Court records indicate Hartman and Saunders – who was working as a delivery driver – got into an argument. The truck driver allegedly walked out of the warehouse, but he came back a short time later and the argument continued.

Saunders allegedly pulled out a handgun, pointed it at Hartman’s face and pulled the trigger, according to an arrest affidavit. Police said multiple employees and another truck driver provided statements identifying Timothy Saunders as the man who shot and killed Thomas Hartman.

Police said Saunders left in his 18-wheeler but was pulled over at Highway 64 and I-40. He was taken into custody and later charged with murder.

FOX13 has confirmed Timothy Saunders worked with the Clarksdale (TN) Police Department for 28 years. He spent 16 years as a sergeant and left the police department in good standing in 2017.

Chief Alonzo Ansley told FOX13 Saunders had a lot of people who cared about him, and they were shocked to hear about the incident in Memphis.

When asked if Saunders had a record, the chief told FOX13, “Well, everyone has a record.”

FOX13’s Siobhan Riley is working to learn more about Saunders’ time as a police officer. She will have a full report, including reaction from the victim’s sister, on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.

