Former SCS Deputy sentenced to 63 months in Federal Prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy has been sentenced to 63 months in federal prison.
A federal jury convicted Jeremy Drewery of attempting to extort thousands of dollars from an alleged drug dealer in August of 2016. Drewery was also convicted of soliciting a person to tamper with the witness in the extortion case – thereby obstructing justice.
Drewery is charged for one count of Hobbs Act extortion; one count of receipt of a bribe by a government agent and one count of solicitation to tamper with a witness.
United States Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said they must 'root out' people who are doing unlawfully things.
“Official misconduct and corruption by law enforcement officers in positions of trust and authority undermine the foundational integrity of our government institutions. We must root out, expose, and hold accountable those officials who violate the public trust by corrupt acts of extortion, bribery, and witness tampering, and this sentence does just that," Dunavant said.
