MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Shelby County Schools teacher accused of sexual misconduct with students inside his classroom was sentenced to 30 days in jail and four years of probation on Tuesday.
Bragg Lampkin, 45, was indicted in 2018 on felony charges of “soliciting sexual exploitation of minors,” according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
An investigation showed that between November and mid-December of 2017, Lampkin “encouraged a 13-year-old male student at Cummings Elementary School to perform a sex act while Lampkin showed the student a phone video of himself having sex with a woman.”
Lampkin resigned in June 2018 after years working as a science teacher for SCS.
He entered an Alford plea, which is an acknowledgement that there is enough evidence to convict him at trial. While not an admission of guilt, the plea has the same legal effect as a guilty plea.
Officials said Lampkin also must undergo sex offender treatment and will be on the Sex Offender Registry.
On Tuesday, Judge Chris Craft denied Lampkin’s request for diversion, which officials said “could have cleared his felony conviction after probation and allowed him to seek another teaching position.”
