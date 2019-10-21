Former Tennessee Sen. Tate has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former Tennessee Senator Reginald Tate, 65, has died, sources say.
"Just received the shocking news of the passing of my friend and former colleague Senator Reginald Tate," said Senator Antonio Parkinson.
"We carried meaningful legislation together that made a difference in the lives of many across the state of TN. He always made us smile when he was around. Please keep his family in your prayers. He will be missed."
Current Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton posted about Tate's death and said:
I have just received word that former Tennessee Senator for the 33rd district, Reginald Tate has passed away. To his family my deepest condolences.Posted by Reginald Milton on Monday, October 21, 2019
Tate was elected to the Senate seat in 2006. He represented district 33 until last year, which includes parts of Memphis and Shelby County.
Tate served on several committees during his 12 years in office that include the Senate Commerce, Labor and Agriculture Committee, the Finance, Ways and Means Committee, the Joint Fiscal Review Committee and served as Vice-Chair of the Senate Education Committee and of the Shelby County Delegation.
He graduated from the University of Memphis with a degree in Architectural Engineering.
"Senator Tate was a dedicated and accomplished politician who worked to build consensus and bring lawmakers together to pass legislation that benefited Shelby County," said Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators Chairman G. A. Hardaway.
"Our hearts go out to his family, and we join them in mourning his loss."
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
