Former Shelby Co. deputy breaks down keys to staying safe in roadway shootings

After at least five shootings on Memphis interstates over the last several weeks, residents in the Mid-South are on high alert.
FOX13 spoke with a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy about how to stay safe and even survive a roadway shooting.
While no one has been killed, former deputy Bennie Cobb told FOX13 now is the time to prepare for what could be inevitable.
If you are the victim of a roadway shooting, Cobb said the biggest key is trying to “maintain control of your vehicle.”
He said situational awareness might also be a very important thing in staying safe.
“You need to watch that person and not aggravate the situation,” Cobb said. “The left-hand lane is the best lane to drive in.”
That is because you are not pinned to the right curb, and you could easily make a quick U-turn.
The bottom line is to stay calm, Cobb said, because in these cases many people don’t even realized it happened until it is over.
“The saddest part about the whole situation is most people do not realize that they aren't even being shot at until the glass has shattered,” Cobb said. “Or they have actually been shot.”
