  • Former 'Survivor' contestant indicted for rape, court documents show

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former contestant of a hit reality TV show has been indicted for a rape charge, officials say. 

    Silas Gaither, who appeared on "Survivor: Africa" was charged with Rape and Aggravated Assault, according to court documents. 

    He posted a $50,000 bond. 

    The attack happened between Man 10 and May 20, 2018. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories