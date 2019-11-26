Former 'Survivor' contestant indicted for rape, court documents show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former contestant of a hit reality TV show has been indicted for a rape charge, officials say.
Silas Gaither, who appeared on "Survivor: Africa" was charged with Rape and Aggravated Assault, according to court documents.
He posted a $50,000 bond.
The attack happened between Man 10 and May 20, 2018.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
