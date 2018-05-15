Former teacher charged with filming girls in locker room: "I'm a piece of s***", court records say

FOX13 is digging into the court records and will bring you the latest information live on Good Morning Memphis.
A former teacher of a local school is now facing a federal sex crime charge.
According to court documents, Micah Wilbanks was a teacher at Kossuth Middle School. But, he was fired shortly after a cell phone was discovered in the locker room on May 2. It was recording and pointed towards the area where the young girls change.
The girls found the phone and immediately brought it to another teacher. The principal was quickly notified and called deputies.
When law enforcement arrived, another teacher described Wilbanks as "high as a kite." Deputies heard Wilbanks call himself a "piece of s***," and also made the comment that he was a "pedophile" while talking to the principal.
Court records said he 'seemed lackadaisical and remorseful.' Deputies also found crystal meth in his pants.
Micah Wilbanks is charged with attempt to use minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct.
