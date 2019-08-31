0 Former teammate and coach of "So You Think You Can Dance" finalist explains the road to dance

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Every turn. Every stretch. Ever sacrifice.

One local dancer has been striving for perfection in the dance community.

"It's such an athletic sport. You put your body through so much mentally and physically," dancer Victoria Bartley explained.

In a world where most dancers start at the age of two, Bartley told us her love for dance started in middle school.

The senior said her former teammate, Sophie Pittman, is an inspiration. Pittman is currently a finalist on the hit TV show "So You Think You Can Dance."

"She's such a hard worker, getting to dance with her was so amazing… and if she can do something like this, I can do it too," Victoria explained.

Tucked away in the town of Collierville is Studio 413. The studio has been around for years, developing dancers for life ahead.

Coach Maggie Rosamond told FOX13, "The thing I love about having a studio is you have kids that don't know what they're going to do with their lives. When your able to invest in them, you start to see a light grow."

Coach Rosamond has been leading Studio 413 for over a decade. The end goal is to change the lives of her dancers.

In the final stretch of her ten years, Bartley said Pitman's journey is motivation to never give up on your dreams.

"Be more afraid of regret than afraid of what could go bad. Pursue anything you can and you'll thank yourself in the future when you're older – because you took a chance."

