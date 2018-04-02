Former Tennessee commissioner, attorney sentenced for defrauding black farmers

A man who used to hold power in the state of Tennessee was sentenced for mail fraud.
Quenton Irwin White, 57, defrauded black farmers clients, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
He is forced to pay back more than $140,000 in restitution to the victims. White also was sentenced to spend 1 year and 1 day in jail with 2 years supervised release.
According to the press release the scheme worked as follows,
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen shot and killed after stealing beer from corner store, suspect in custody
- Husband shot after ramming car with wife, another man inside
- Today's the day for free pizza from Little Caesars
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
"The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee charged that from September 2013 through October 2016, and after his term as U.S. Attorney, Quenton Irwin White 57, while in private practice as a licensed attorney in Nashville, Tennessee, sent postcards soliciting business from successful claimants in the class action case, “Black Farmers Discrimination Litigation.” In the class case, successful claimants would receive an award of $62,500 because of USDA discriminatory loan practices. USDA would send $12,500 to IRS, with each claimant to receive $50,000. White did not distribute the $50,000 and used it for his own personal benefit. White entered a guilty plea on October 13, 2017, before Chief Judge S. Thomas Anderson."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}