  • Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will not run for U.S. Senate in 2020

    Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam made an announcement saying he will not be running for U.S. Senate in 2020.

    Multiple reports said Haslam sent a letter overnight saying he won't be running.

    According to the Tennesseean, Haslam said, "This is a difficult decision because I have loved my time in public service and I believe so deeply in the importance of our political process."

    Current Senator Lamar Alexander announced in December that he would not be seeking re-election next year.

