Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will not run for U.S. Senate in 2020

Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam made an announcement saying he will not be running for U.S. Senate in 2020.
Multiple reports said Haslam sent a letter overnight saying he won't be running.
According to the Tennesseean, Haslam said, "This is a difficult decision because I have loved my time in public service and I believe so deeply in the importance of our political process."
Current Senator Lamar Alexander announced in December that he would not be seeking re-election next year.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis mother wondering why murdered son’s death certificate was given to someone else
- State board shuts down investigation into Memphis teacher accused of hitting 5-year-old in face
- Man indicted months after Shaun Hamblen abducted from parking lot, murdered in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}