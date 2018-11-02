0 Former Tennessee pastor who raised money for youth charged with statutory rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former youth pastor who once slept on top of a Tennessee church to raise money for school supplies is facing several statutory rape charges.

Daniel Lewis Goodloe, 25, was out of jail Friday morning after meeting his bond. He's charged with five counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

He worked with the West Nashville Dream Center and Cross Point church during the alleged incident with a teenager in the youth program. The charges involve a juvenile between the ages of 13 and 17.

In July 2017, Goodloe slept on top of his church to raise money for school supplies.

"It’s worth it just to see the kids face on that day when they walk through the school," Goodloe said in an interview with WZTV about sleeping on the roof.

The church released a video statement to the congregation.

“We do not know exactly what happened, or what's going to happen, but here's what we're committed to as a church. First, we are going to do all that we can to bring healing and justice to this situation.

“Including the decision to make this information public to you now. Second, full cooperation with law enforcement.”

The church also said that they are using this as an opportunity to retrain staff and volunteers.

A full statement from the church is below:

On behalf of our board and elders, I need to share some information with you. Several months ago, we became aware of a situation that occurred over a year ago that created reasonable suspicion on our part of inappropriate conduct between a former part time employee of our Dream Center programs, and a teenager in the program. We reported our concerns immediately to the authorities. There’s been an ongoing investigation over the last few months and, recently, an arrest. It’s a developing situation. The employee in question is no longer associated with the Dream Center programs or Cross Point Church. We do not know exactly what happened or is going to happen, but here’s what we’re committed to as a church: We will do all we can to bring healing and justice to this situation including the decision to make this information public to you now. Full cooperation with law enforcement.

We’re constantly evaluating our policies and procedures for staff and volunteers. We’re using this as an opportunity to retrain and stress the importance of proper adult and student interactions.

Communication with you as a congregation.

Prayer This makes me sad and upset. As a pastor, leader, father, it breaks my heart, for the student, her family and all those involved. We’re giving our prayers and full support. It makes me upset, because the Dream Center Programs were created to be a haven for many of Nashville’s at risk teenagers. So much good is happening in those programs and safety is one of our highest priorities. I’m grateful for the board and elders and the way they are leading this with integrity and transparency in going after healing and justice and prayer. Please join us in continued prayers for the student and her family and our church.

